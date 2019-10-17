The holidays mean it's officially cookie season, and Emily Hutchinson is going to make you the cookie master. The Arlington-based baker just released her first baking book, Creative Cookie Decorating. She will also be a judge on the new Hallmark Channel show, Christmas Cookie Matchup, premiering Nov. 13th.

Here to take your cookie skills to the next level, Emily joins us to demonstrate her dog-design cookie as well as share her secret to a tasty gluten-free and dairy-free sugar cookie.

Emily Hutchinson's Gluten-free and dairy-free sugar cookie

From her book, Creative Cookie Decorating

Ingredients

1 cup cold Earth Balance Soy Free Buttery Spread

3/4 cup white granulated sugar

1/2 cup white confectioners> sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg

3 cups Bobs Red Mill 1 to 1 flour, plus extra for rolling

1 1/2 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder

Instructions

Cream Earth Balance spread, both sugars, vanilla, and egg together for 1 minute on medium speed. Mix dry ingredients (flour and baking powder) in separate bowl. I use a whisk to blend the dry ingredients together, but you can sift the dry ingredients together. Add dry ingredients to your wet ingredients. Mix until the cookie mix becomes a dough. This dough will be sticky, so put the bowl in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes. This will allow your dough to firm up a bit for rolling. The soy-free spread will make the dough soft, so more chill time is necessary. Preheat oven to 375°F. Flour surface and very gently roll out dough to 1/4 inch thick. Cut your cookies into desired shapes. Place on a baking sheet, and bake for 6 to 7 minutes or when the cookies puff up. Once baked, let sit for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet to firm up. Transfer to a cooling rack.

MASTER TIP: Make sure to follow instructions and ingredients. Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 flour works perfectly. The Earth Balance Soy Free Buttery Spread in the little red tubs doesn't have a funny aftertaste like the sticks do. The spread needs to come right out of the fridge when using, otherwise, the dough is too sticky.

ABOUT THE BOOK

"In Creative Cookie Decorating, Emily will take you through the four seasons with a series of cookies for each, all while sharing her story—how she struggled after her young daughter’s death and later triumphed in the kitchen, turning pain into purpose. Relatable, passionate, and honest, Emily presents a collection of recipes and tips that will make you fall in love with her style and technique as well as the process of frosting traditional cut-out cookies that people will rave about for years to come." -- simonandschuster.com

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.