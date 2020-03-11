Election Day jitters, murder hornets, and fav holiday foods - Today's Hot Topics

Today's Hot Topics:
- Today is finally Election Day! Are you excited? Or more nervous?
- Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, but lately it has been the setting of many political disagreements with family members. Do you avoid or welcome these conversations?
- Just when we think enough bad has happened in 2020... now we have to add giant bees! What are your thoughts on Washington's murder hornets?
- Now that Halloween is over, which Thanksgiving foods are your favorites and least favorites?
Today's Panelists:
- Saint Bryan, Host of KING 5's Evening
- Ashley Ryan, Host of Whatcha Drinkin'? Podcast
- Amanda Westbrook, Host of TV Tacoma's Cityline
- Jay Martin Jr., Host of The Drive Project Podcast
