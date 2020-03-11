x
Election Day jitters, murder hornets, and fav holiday foods - Today's Hot Topics

Hear more from our panel of hosts: Ashley Ryan of Whatcha Drinkin'? Podcast, Amanda Westbrooke of Tacoma Cityline, and Jay Martin Jr. of Drive Project Podcast.
Credit: KING 5
Saint Bryan, Jay Martin Jr., Ashley Ryan and Amanda Westbrooke play around of New Day's Hot Topics.

Today's Hot Topics:

  • Today is finally Election Day! Are you excited? Or more nervous?
  • Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, but lately it has been the setting of many political disagreements with family members. Do you avoid or welcome these conversations?
  • Just when we think enough bad has happened in 2020... now we have to add giant bees! What are your thoughts on Washington's murder hornets?
  • Now that Halloween is over, which Thanksgiving foods are your favorites and least favorites?

Today's Panelists:

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day