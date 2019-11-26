Eighth Generation is the fastest growing Native-owned business in the country, and you can find it in Pike Place Market.

The business was founded by local native artist, Louie Gong of the Nooksack Tribe, and works with Native artists from around the country to design all of their products.

The business operates on a tagline of "Inspired Natives not "Native-inspired", which highlights the issue that "Native-inspired" products do not benefit Native artists or communities. Governor Jay Inslee made a proclamation on Nov. 25th to support this statement, encouraging residents to support more Native artists and business owners in the community.

Serene Lawrence joins us to raise awareness about the damage that fake native products create compared to the benefits of supporting Native artists and businesses.

