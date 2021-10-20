Eighth Generation announces new, limited-edition line of wool blankets

If you've never been, Eighth Generation is an awesome, indigenous-owned business and store at Pike Place Market definitely worth checking out.
Founder Louie Gong joined New Day NW to talk about what's new with the store this fall!
ABOUT EIGHTH GENERATION:
Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Founded in 2008, when Louie Gong (Nooksack) — an artist, activist, and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity — started customizing shoes in his living room. Now the first Native-owned company to ever produce wool blankets — with a flagship retail store in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market — Eighth Generation is a proud participant in the global economy.
