Eighth Generation announces new, limited-edition line of wool blankets

If you've never been, Eighth Generation is an awesome, indigenous-owned business and store at Pike Place Market definitely worth checking out.

Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. Founded in 2008, when Louie Gong (Nooksack) — an artist, activist, and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity — started customizing shoes in his living room. Now the first Native-owned company to ever produce wool blankets — with a flagship retail store in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market — Eighth Generation is a proud participant in the global economy.