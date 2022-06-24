Edmonds Search & Rescue dog up for Hero Dog Award

Keb is a semifinalist for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. She's conducted hundreds of missions through the Pacific Northwest. #newdaynw

EDMONDS, Wash. — A search and rescue dog from Edmonds is one of three finalists for a prestigious national award.

Keb is competing in the Search and Rescue Group for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Keb is yellow lab who has been working with her handler Suzanne Elshult since she was a puppy. At age 12, Keb is still actively deploying, although she is coming to the end of her storied career. Keb and Suzane have worked on hundreds of missions together, including the Oso landslide. Her specialties include wilderness air scent and human remains detection, as well as avalanche rescue and first responder disaster.

People can vote daily for Keb here.

Elshult is writing a book about her adventures with Keb. A Dog's Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team is due to be published in October.