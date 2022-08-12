'Eat, Drink and Be Murray' – Chef and brother of actor Bill Murray shares laughter and family recipes

Andy Murray shares quick bites and a family favorite drink, along with stories of his famous family. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — We all know of actor and comedian Bill Murray, but did you know he is one of nine kids? Their house was full laughter, and as it turns out, good food!

His brother Andy Murray started his culinary education at age four, years before he would open his own restaurants.

In his new book, "Eat, Drink and Be Murrary," Andy invites readers to the Murray dinner table as he shares family recipes and incredible stories of laughter, pranks, and love!

He joined the show to talk about the book and share some recipes. Plus, we try his family's Bloody Mary recipe, The Bloody Bull!

HOT NUTS

SERVES 6 • PREP TIME: 5 minutes • COOK TIME: 25 minutes • TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

Another concoction created for social gatherings (especially holidays) was something the Murrays call “hot nuts.” Laura makes them on a regular basis. Different versions of this dish have been created over the years at varying households (Joel likes it with jalapeño peppers); and spices, onions, and other items have been added and taken away. But one thing’s for sure: It’s a great dish for any party, and it’s better than having to crack walnuts. My family served it with Triscuit crackers. This is the original version.

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup full-fat sour cream

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

One 3-ounce package chipped beef, finely diced

2 tablespoons whole milk

2 teaspoons onion flakes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup pecans, chopped and toasted

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, bell pepper, chipped beef, milk, onion flakes, and salt until well incorporated. Transfer the mixture to a 1-quart oven-safe serving dish. Spoon the pecans over the cheese mixture. Bake until bubbly, about 25 minutes. Serve with your favorite cracker.

RED RADISH SPREAD

SERVES 4 TO 6 • PREP TIME: 15 minutes • ASSEMBLY TIME: 5 minutes • TOTAL TIME: 1 hour 20 minutes

One thing we always had around the holidays were those relish trays, which had olives, radishes, pickles, pretzels, celery, carrots, and maybe some crackers. The majority of the Murray kids would always pick out the olives. I remember when I’d go to my cousin’s house, we were always the first ones to clean out the black olives. I could make a meal of them, putting one on each finger. For some reason, Brian went for all the radishes. We’d let him, because, well... more olives for the rest of us. Since he enjoyed them so much, my sister Peggy made a dip with radishes as the main ingredient. It’s so simple, and you can put it on crackers, or scoop it up with pretzels. Does it give my beloved olives a run for their money? Okay, yes...

INGREDIENTS:

One 8-ounce bag trimmed radishes

1 or 2 scallions, white and green parts separated, minced (about 3 tablespoons)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Use a food processor to finely chop the radishes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the minced scallion whites and mix well. Place the cream cheese and butter in the food processer (no need to clean it out first), and cream together until mixed. Scrape the cream cheese mixture into the vegetable bowl, add the pepper, and mix well to combine. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. When ready to serve, garnish with the reserved scallion greens. Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted bread.