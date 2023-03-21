This easy dinner can be made on one pan

SEATTLE — On top of the stress of daily life, with spring now here, there are sports practices and dance classes to contend with — leaving us scrambling for easy dinner ideas.

Roasted Arctic char & asparagus with pistachio gremolata

Serves 4



This dish is as tasty as it is beautiful. Pink-fleshed Arctic char is closely related to both salmon and lake trout, with a flavor somewhere between the two. If you can't find any Arctic char, feel free to substitute either trout or salmon in its stead. Gremolata sounds impressive, but is just a simple Italian condiment of chopped parsley, garlic, and lemon zest. Our version has some chopped pistachios, too, for an extra salty, crunchy bite. It brings a little zing to a straightforward meal of roasted fish and bright asparagus with sweet red onion and concentrated pops of cherry tomato.



INGREDIENTS: