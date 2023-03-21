This easy dinner can be made on one pan

SEATTLE — On top of the stress of daily life, with spring now here, there are sports practices and dance classes to contend with — leaving us scrambling for easy dinner ideas.
That's where the sheet pan comes in!
Molly Gilbert, author of "Sheet Pan Suppers" and "Sheet Pan Sweets," joined the show to share an easy dinner idea.
Roasted Arctic char & asparagus with pistachio gremolata
Serves 4
This dish is as tasty as it is beautiful. Pink-fleshed Arctic char is closely related to both salmon and lake trout, with a flavor somewhere between the two. If you can't find any Arctic char, feel free to substitute either trout or salmon in its stead. Gremolata sounds impressive, but is just a simple Italian condiment of chopped parsley, garlic, and lemon zest. Our version has some chopped pistachios, too, for an extra salty, crunchy bite. It brings a little zing to a straightforward meal of roasted fish and bright asparagus with sweet red onion and concentrated pops of cherry tomato.
INGREDIENTS:
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 1 bunch asparagus (roughly 1 pound total)
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 skinless fillets Arctic char (about 5 to 6 ounces each)
- ½ medium red onion, sliced into ¼-inch thick half-moons
- ½ lemon, sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
- ½ cup cherry or grape tomatoes
- Grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped
- ½ cup roasted, salted and shelled pistachios, roughly chopped
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F, with a rack in the center position. Mist a sheet pan with cooking spray or line it with parchment paper.
- Gently bend one asparagus spear between your fingers and snap off the bottom where it breaks easily. Line up the rest of the bunch and slice off the bottoms at the same distance from the tips. Place the trimmed asparagus on the prepared pan, drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Toss to coat, and spread the asparagus in an even layer.
- Place the Arctic char fillets on top of the asparagus, evenly spaced apart, and sprinkle with an extra pinch of salt and pepper. Scatter the onion, lemon slices, and cherry tomatoes around and on top of the char.
Bake until the asparagus is crisp-tender and the char is almost opaque, 20 to 30 minutes.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.