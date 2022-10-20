Make easy Chinese takeout recipes at home with this cookbook

Craving Chinese takeout? Kwoklyn Wan shows us how to make Satay Chicken Udon Noodles at home. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Getting Chinese takeout is a no brainer — delicious and easy right? But always ordering can be expensive and if there are dietary issues, it makes it harder.

That's why we said, “Yes please” when the new cookbook “The Complete Chinese Takeout Cookbook" came out. Author Kwoklyn Wan joined us to share a recipe from the book!

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp oil (vegetable, groundnut or coconut)

2 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 white onion, cut intro strips

1 green (bell) pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

1 tsp salt

pinch of white pepper

4 tbsp dipping sauce (or use 2-3 tbsp satay paste, to taste)

300g (10 1/2oz) straight-to-wok udon noodles

DIRECTIONS:

Heat a large non-stick wok over a medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the chicken and allow to brown on one side, then stir in the onion and green pepper for 1-2 minutes to soften. Season with the salt and pepper, then stir in the satay dipping sauce, along with 250ml (1 cup) water. Once all the ingredients are well combined in the sauce, add the noodles and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to separate the noodles. Serve immediately.

Kwoklyn's tips

Add a sprinkle of crushed salted peanuts just before serving to add a lovely crunch.