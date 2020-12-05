Delight your campers with trail-tested fast and easy gourmet meals

MONTyBOCA's Chef Corso believes in "elevating" camp food and that even high up on a Mountain or deep in the forest - you should be eating well. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — So, we'll be waiting a bit before we can safely road trip to our favorite camp spot, but that isn't going to stop us. There's no reason we can't camp out at home - tent and all - until that day comes. We refuse to forego Smores this Summer in any way!

One of our go-to's for making camp food a little more exciting that the average hot dog is MONTyBOCA. They are "a community that unites our natural love of the outdoors with delicious food." Their recipes have to be easy, fast, and trail-tested. MONTyBOCA's Chef Corso believes in "elevating" camp food, and that even when you are up on a Mountain somewhere - you should be eating well.

Trail-test a few of Chef Corso's recipes in your own backyard and let us know what you think! Email us: newdayproducers@king5.com. We tried: