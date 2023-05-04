x
New Day Northwest

Set an Easter table that's lovely to look at and mostly edible, including a cucumber-infused margarita!

425 Magazine lifestyle contributor Monica Hart uses lots of nature's bounty and a healthy amount of sugar to set this Easter table. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Want to throw a fabulous Easter spring party? 

Party planner extraordinaire, 425 Magazine's Monica Hart, joined the show to share her idea for a natural, mostly edible, soulful, and beautiful tablescape.

Featured ideas

By Monica Hart

  • Edible theater candy Easter basket. Give a girl a glue gun and look what happens! Kid's wood cutlery wrapped in orange cloth napkins with sprigs of fresh mint (looks like a carrot) in a terracotta vase.
  • Adult's table centerpiece — Wheatgrass and mini daisies in a footed white vessel, it’s like an Easter meadow in a bowl! Topped with a sweet white chocolate bunny.
  • Dish flanked by candles in footed glass holders.
  • Something soulful — Grandma Nettie’s antique wood ravioli roller. (I’m making my ravioli inspired by her for Easter.)
  • Easter place setting — Easy bunny napkin fold. Easter themed cookie cutters at each place setting. Egg shaped candles in egg cups.
  • Rattan Easter cocktail tray. Fresh tulips and mini daisies.
  • Cucumber infused margarita in terracotta cups — fresh mint, lime, jalapeño garnishes. Spicy salt mixture on the rim.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

