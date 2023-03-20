Tell the Easter bunny you’ve got this year covered! Here are the hottest toys to fill those baskets - New Day NW

SEATTLE — With the stores filled with Easter grass, candy eggs, and Peeps, it's time to talk about what could fill those Easter baskets this upcoming holiday.
Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, joined us to share the latest and greatest Easter toys that won't break the bank!
Featured toys
1. Bunny EggMazing Egg Decorator (Hey Buddy Hey Pal)
- $27.99
- Ages 3+
2. Dippin’ Designs Enchanted Egg Wrap Kit (Little Kids)
- $9.99
- Ages 5+
3. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset (Hasbro)
- $16.99
- Ages 3+
4. My Plush Hess Truck 2023 Tugboat (Hess)
- $34.99
- Ages birth & up
5. Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo (Just Play)
- $29.99
- Ages 2+
6. Fresh Fairies (World of EPI)
- $6.99 each; 5-pack for $34.99
- Ages 4+