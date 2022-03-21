Go beyond the traditional basket this Easter

425 Magazine contributor Monica Hart shares her tips and tricks for stylish Easter and spring gift ideas. #newdaynw

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner. Looking for ways to enhance your gift ideas this year? Look no further!

Monica Hart, lifestyle blogger and contributor to 425 Magazine, joined New Day NW to show us how to level up Easter and spring gifts this year. Monica shared three charming gift ideas, including one for that furry friend in your life, that all go beyond the classic Easter basket.

Amity and Monica teamed up to put together a charming weathered wood trough, brimming with beautiful fresh florals and a natural greenery handle, finished with spongy green moss.

Monica also put together a vegetable garden starter kit with a combination of potted fresh herbs and edible blooms, finished with green moss and dish towels tucked in to complete the look. It's the perfect Spring centerpiece for the flower and garden lovers in your life, and great inspiration for the start of the Spring season to get out there and get planting!

Monica also shared a mini version of the garden starter kit, tucked into a color-dipped baking casserole tray. Try to utilize items you already have in your home to create a personal touch!

Last but not least, a fabulous Easter basket for your canine or feline friend. Monica shared the one she made for her Golden Retriever, Max. She includes a non-slip mat, living pet greens (Monica uses wheatgrass), a stuffed bunny rabbit, a felt ball, and Max's favorite treats!

Incorporate your loved ones' favorite spring-inspired items to personalize the gift and make it feel really special!