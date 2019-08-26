SEATTLE — Early intervention with young children is critical when they face behavioral challenges in their own lives or with their families members. For 117 years, Compass Health has been serving people of all ages in Northwest Washington in behavioral healthcare. Their programs have made a significant impact on hundreds of children and teens each year.

"We are noticing that behavioral health concerns are common among young people," said Megan Boyle, Director of Children's Services with Compass Health. "We serve more than 6,000 youth each year and we really want to be able to provide the services that they need when they need them, in a variety of different settings and types of service."

In addition to appropriate and accessible services, prevention and early intervention is key to better outcomes and reducing mental health stigmas in young people. Compass Health offers several transformative programs, like Camp Outside the Box and Camp Mariposa, with early outreach and intervention in mind.

Camp Outside the Box

Camp Outside the Box allows children to take a break from school or home and experience the outdoors and community activities. This camp is for youth enrolled in Children's Intensive Outpatient Treatment (WISe) with Compass Health.

"This summer, we were really excited to be able to provide this day camp experience to them at all of our locations," said Boyle. "We had over 100 camp dates this year and that really makes a difference for our young people who might not be able to attend a traditional camp because of their behavioral health needs."

Many of the participants of Camp Outside The Box have complex behavioral health issues where it may be difficult for them to attend a traditional summer camp. Compass Health focuses on improving children's interpersonal skills and building self-esteem at the camp by learning life and social skills.

In addition, the camp is also focused on connecting participants to activities in their communities and giving them a supportive space to experience them.

"We got to expose them to all kinds of new things that they might not have been exposed to before," said Boyle. "We had one group going out whale watching in the San Juan Islands and another group that went on a ropes course that helped them build confidence and curiosity."

Camp Mariposa

Camp Mariposa is another Compass Health program that focuses on early intervention in children ages 9 to 12 who come from families with addiction.

"We've been providing camp for the past five years," said Boyle. "We really give them an opportunity to be around other kids who have had a shared experience which we hear from them is the most valuable part of our camp weekends."

The participants enjoy traditional camp activities paired with therapeutic group work that provides information about addiction and coping as well as a safe space to open up about their feelings and experiences.

"Some of our youth have been coming for years," said Boyle. "One youth that was featured at our gala last year, Hunter, has been coming since he was 9 years old. He is 11 now, almost 12 and he has transformed as a result from camp. He was a youth who was quiet, a little bit shy, to engage in some of our more meaningful activities. He is now a leader in talking about his feelings and how important it is to really be open about his own experiences."

Camp Mariposa is also free of charge for families who are interested, which would not be possible without Compass Health's Building Communities of Hope Gala. The gala raises crucial funds to benefit Camp Mariposa, Camp Outside the Box, as well as other transformative behavioral health programs for youth.

Compass Health's Annual Building Communities of Hope Gala

Compass Health

"We are very blessed to have Bill Bernat as our keynote speaker this year," said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health. "Bill is a recovering addict, he also has bipolar disorder, and this singular sense of humor. His mission is to communicate and increase awareness around mental health issues [and] addiction issues by using humor, comedy, and storytelling."

Compass Health's 2019 Building Communities of Hope Gala is going to be on Saturday, September 28th at Tulalip Resort Casino. Tickets can be purchased here.

RELATED: Help your loved ones, or yourself, with this advice on reaching out about mental illness

Sponsored by Compass Health. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.