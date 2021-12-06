Go ahead, wear the same dress to every holiday party this season!

This year, many of us may be venturing back out to events, parties, and holiday gatherings. But we have a question: is it ok to wear the same dress to every holiday function?
Our friend Darcy Camden joined us to answer that question!
Featured looks:
LOOK 1: A sleeveless shift dress is one of the most versatile styles to own because you can easily layer over or under it (or both!). Putting a fitted blouse or turtleneck underneath changes the neckline and adds arm coverage. I also love a product called Sleevey Wonders, which are kind of like tights for your arms.
Featured: Tommy Hilfiger sleeveless LBD (Macy's), Sleevey Wonders
LOOK 2: I started with the same dress and a tall boot — changing the shoe, going from a heel to a boot to a flat dramatically changes the look of the whole outfit — then, I added a cozy sweater over the dress, which covers the top and makes it look like a skirt instead. A festive sparkly headband also makes a big impact.
Featured: Striped sweater (J.Crew), croc boots (DSW), headband (Express)
LOOK 3: I started this one with a plaid button-down shirt under the dress. A long vest is a great layering piece, it adds warmth and drama, and it looks great over this dress. A belt helps to define the waist. And tights don’t have to be boring! A lacey patterned tight adds a lot of texture to the outfit.
Featured: Plaid button-down shirt (J.Crew), grey vest (Amazon), belt (Express), patterned tights
LOOK 4: This last look has the most layers, it would be great to wear on a very cold night like New Year's Eve. I started with a fitted turtleneck under the dress, then I added a soft jeweled cardigan and a really warm fleece legging. Finally, I did a pretty plaid overcoat and a cute hat. If you’re worried about overdoing it, I advise sticking with a simple color palette of 2-3 colors.
Featured: fitted turtleneck (Express), jeweled cardigan (Express), plaid overcoat (Macy’s), hat (J.Crew)
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.