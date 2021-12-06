Go ahead, wear the same dress to every holiday party this season!

Stylist Darcy Camden shares how you can wear one dress four ways! #newdaynw

This year, many of us may be venturing back out to events, parties, and holiday gatherings. But we have a question: is it ok to wear the same dress to every holiday function?

Our friend Darcy Camden joined us to answer that question!

Featured looks:

LOOK 1: A sleeveless shift dress is one of the most versatile styles to own because you can easily layer over or under it (or both!). Putting a fitted blouse or turtleneck underneath changes the neckline and adds arm coverage. I also love a product called Sleevey Wonders, which are kind of like tights for your arms.

LOOK 2: I started with the same dress and a tall boot — changing the shoe, going from a heel to a boot to a flat dramatically changes the look of the whole outfit — then, I added a cozy sweater over the dress, which covers the top and makes it look like a skirt instead. A festive sparkly headband also makes a big impact.

LOOK 3: I started this one with a plaid button-down shirt under the dress. A long vest is a great layering piece, it adds warmth and drama, and it looks great over this dress. A belt helps to define the waist. And tights don’t have to be boring! A lacey patterned tight adds a lot of texture to the outfit.

LOOK 4: This last look has the most layers, it would be great to wear on a very cold night like New Year's Eve. I started with a fitted turtleneck under the dress, then I added a soft jeweled cardigan and a really warm fleece legging. Finally, I did a pretty plaid overcoat and a cute hat. If you’re worried about overdoing it, I advise sticking with a simple color palette of 2-3 colors.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.