Dr. Sugai’s favorite skincare products for all seasons

We may have entered flannel and denim jacket season here in the Pacific Northwest, but don't ditch that sunscreen! Dr. Sugai, a board-certified dermatologist in the Seattle area, joined New Day NW to give skincare advice that you can use morning, noon, and night to keep your skin's equilibrium intact year-round.
His picks from this segment include COSRX gel cleanser, RoC vitamin c serum, Vanicream facial moisturizer, Baby Bum sunscreen, No.7 retinol, and Eucerin advanced repair cream.
