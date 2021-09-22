x
New Day Northwest

Dr. Sugai’s favorite skincare products for all seasons

From cleansers to serums to moisturizers, add these products to your skincare routine morning, noon, and night! #newdaynw

We may have entered flannel and denim jacket season here in the Pacific Northwest, but don't ditch that sunscreen! Dr. Sugai, a board-certified dermatologist in the Seattle area, joined New Day NW to give skincare advice that you can use morning, noon, and night to keep your skin's equilibrium intact year-round.

His picks from this segment include COSRX gel cleanser, RoC vitamin c serum, Vanicream facial moisturizer, Baby Bum sunscreen, No.7 retinol, and Eucerin advanced repair cream.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5