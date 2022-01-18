How to best thrift jewelry, furniture, and more!

Celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joined New Day NW to show us what to look for when thrifting for valuable items. #newdaynw

Many enjoy browsing thrift shops and yard sales for different reasons; whether for the thrill of a cool find, to shop sustainably by re-using items, to save their pennies, or even to resell items as a new career.

When you are searching second-hand stores or yard sales, it can be helpful to recognize when an item may be valuable. That's why expert antique appraiser Dr. Lori joined New Day NW.

Featured Items

Fine jewelry: One basic mark to look for is the "14K" mark for 14 karat gold.

Costume jewelry: These pieces are sometimes overlooked. Look for materials and famous makers and brand names on these pieces.

Glass and pottery: Look for colored glass, which is usually more valuable. Condition is also important for glass and pottery.

Small-scale furniture: Look for pieces that are small enough for a local pick-up when you list them online. You don't necessarily want to ship furniture, which can be risky and expensive. Think about pieces that are classic and you can repurpose them.

Framed pieces: While it can be difficult to tell whether a framed item such as a painting, mirror, or print seems valuable because of your own taste as opposed to something the market will value, you can buy a painting for just a couple of dollars and resell it for much more. Think about the condition of the item and which styles are trending on the market at the moment. Anything that is art deco style, at least one hundred years old, or vintage (something from the '90s, for example) will likely be valuable on the market.