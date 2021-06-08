x
Could this Czech glass piece be worth over $100?

Dr. Lori appraises a Czechoslovakian piece and more unique items sent in by New Day NW viewers! #newdaynw
Credit: Elaine Grant, Brenda Granstrom, Michelle Lynch
Dr. Lori appraises a ceramic pitcher and washbasin, a Czech art piece and a grape and vine sauceboat

Could the junk lying around your house collecting dust actually be worth some money? Antique appraiser Dr. Lori joins New Day NW to share her expert insight on items sent in by viewers and provide quick tips about collecting along the way. Watch the segment to see what value she assigns to the uniquities below:

  • Ceramic pitcher and washbasin
  • Czechoslovakian art glass
  • Grapes and leaves sauceboat
Learn more tips and tricks from Dr. Lori on her YouTube channel.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 