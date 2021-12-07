Who let the dogs out? The Dog Yard Bar in Ballard is fun for both humans and pups!

Dogs can enjoy off-leash play and lots of treats while humans watch the fun and sip on locally-made beverages. #newdaynw

Any day at work that involves dogs is a good day for editor and photographer Gloria Angelin!

She recently went to The Dog Yard Bar in Ballard with her puppy pal Korra to check it out and snack on some goodies, of course! Unfortunately, Korra had to watch her diet because her mom was supervising, but Gloria didn't!

This happy place first opened during the pandemic.

"[The bar] is really for the human and the dog to bond and have that connection," Dog Yard Bar owner Elise Vincentini said.

Not only do they have tasty treats, but they also have all sorts of fun activities and events like breed meetups!

There is a small dog area and a big dog park, plus agility items like natural boulders and tunnels.

"Some of them come in, they go through the tire hoops. They go up on a lot of these things," Vincentini said. "So it's very interactive."

The dog yard bar is for humans 21 and above, but of course, all dogs four months and over are welcome!

As for food, humans can enjoy pizza, cannolis, pretzels, and more. They also have vegan and vegetarian options.

If your furry friend is looking for a snack, there's also plenty to choose from including a bark-uterie board and cupcakes! And all food served is safe for animals.

"You'll never find chocolate or anything here," Vincentini said.