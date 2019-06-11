KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland is taking a hands-on approach after finding itself in a messy situation. You may have noticed over 250 yellow flags fluttering in the ground at Juanita Beach Park and Hazen Hills Park. These flags mark the spots where City staff have been monitoring and counting un-scooped dog poop.

Kirkland's 20,000 canine residents "export" approximately 6,000 pounds of poop per day. When your pet's poop isn't properly disposed of, it isn't just unpleasant for the neighbors, it's an environmental hazard. Pet waste contains E. coli, Giardia, and roundworms which can be transmitted to people and pets. When it rains the waste washes down the storm drains, pollutes the streams, creeks and lakes.

Each yellow flag marks an un-scooped poop.

City of Kirkland

Lucky for everyone, the solution is simple. Scoop, bag, and put your pet's poop in the trash. To help this along, Kirkland has launched a campaign where residents can sponsor a pet waste station, making pet waste cleanup easy and convenient for dog owners. So far, the campaign has seen a 70% improvement rate.

Kellie Stickney from the City of Kirkland shares more with us about the campaign and how homeowners, neighborhood associations, and homeowner associations can get involved, and get set up with a free pet waste station. For more info check the Pet Waste Station Flyer or visit the website.

