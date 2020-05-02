SEATTLE — Juggling work and different activities often means having to leave our dogs at home by themselves. For many dogs, time away from their owner results in Canine Separation Anxiety (CSA).

In this interview, Cathy Madison, Preventive Vet Certified Canine Behavior Consultant. talks about the effect separation anxiety has on pets and their humans, how to spot the signs, and the many ways to address it.

