SEATTLE — For dedicated dog owners and lovers, leaving your pet at home is the hardest part about travelling. Now you can take them with you.Brandie Ahlgren, CityDog Magazine Founder and Editor, suggests 4 weekend getaways that are four-legged friendly as well as travel essentials for your pet.
Weekend Getaways
- Cherry Wood Bed, Breakfast and Barn - Zillah, WA, Dog-friendly luxury tepees for you and your pet
- Cave B Inn - Quincy, WA, Dog-friendly Yurts, they are closed for the season until February 14th.
- Sou'wester Lodge - Seaview, WA, Dog-Friendly vintage trailers
- The Lodges on Vashon - Vashon, WA
Essential Dog Travel Gear
- Harness and Car Seat Belt Clip
- Windbreak, collar, and leash
- Travel blanket, Water Bottle, and Bowl
- Travel themed toys
- Food Condiments (Petchup and Muttsard)
Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.