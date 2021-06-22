Documentary follows the lives of three transgender teen athletes

Transgender inclusion in sports is a civil rights issue with different policies across the country. The Hulu original documentary "Changing the Game," directed by Emmy award-winning director Michael Barnett, explores this timely topic.
Alex Schmider, producer on "Changing the Game" and GLAAD’s associate director, Transgender Representation joins New Day NW to talk about the film.
About the Documentary: Journeying into the lives of three high school athletes at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and their unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S.; from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly transitioning into her authentic self, and to Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in wrestling.
