SEATTLE — Bob’s Choice is a documentary by Journalists John Sharify and Joseph Huerta. They spent several months with 75-year-old Bob Fuller, a longtime Seattle resident who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He had less than 6 months to live and chose to use the Death with Dignity Act, allowing him to take meds that would end his life.

Stephanie Murry, a volunteer from End of Life Washington, was present at Bob's death and counseled him on the required legalities. Anne Perry is Bob's friend and a fellow parishioner of many years at St. Therese Church. They discuss their experiences with Bob, the documentary and his decision.

Watch Bob's Choice on YouTube - Available for viewing 9/17 starting at 8 PM.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.