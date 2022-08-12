Add a personal touch to your tree by decorating your own ornaments!

Digital producer Yasmeen Wafai joined the show to share her DIY ornament tips. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Decorating your own ornaments is a fun and creative way to add a personal touch to your tree. Plus, it’s a great holiday activity to do with friends and family!

Digital producer Yasmeen Wafai has been decorating ornaments with her best friend for almost 15 years now and says it’s one of her favorite holiday traditions.

The best part is, there are no rules! You can use any kind of ornament shape or material, and the ways to decorate them are endless from Sharpie Paint Markers to glitter glue to pipe cleaners.

Below are some of Yasmeen’s favorite supplies.

SUPPLIES: