This DIY kit from Trophy Cupcakes makes it easy to create a sweet treat for Easter

One of our favorite sweet treats here at New Day is a delicious cupcake with buttercream frosting! And if that craving turns into baking with our loved ones, then all the better!

To make life even sweeter, Trophy Cupcakes has a DIY kit to provide us with all the fun of making cupcakes, without the work!

Trophy Cupcakes owner Jennifer Shea joined the show to share the kits with us and demonstrate how to make the perfect frosting swirl!

The Decorate Your Own Easter Dozen Kit comes with six unfrosted chocolate cupcakes and six unfrosted vanilla yumfetti cupcakes, one container of Madagascar vanilla buttercream, three single-use frosting bags for decorating, coconut "Easter grass", six Filagree "basket handles" (for creating Easter basket cupcakes), assorted jelly beans, sprinkles, and 12 assorted Easter-themed sugar toppers.

Kits are available through April 17th and go for $65/dozen. They can be picked up/delivered locally or shipped nationwide.