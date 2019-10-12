SEATTLE — Party planner Allison Carter demonstrates a few tried-and-true holiday activities for kids.
- DIY waterless snow globes - Watch the demo to learn how to make this easy and affordable craft for the holidays!
- Hot cocoa bar - Set out different mixes and toppings to take your regular cocoa to the next level!
- Holiday memory book - Let the kids document their holiday memories with a disposable camera and a scrapbook.
- Mini Christmas tree - See how creative your kids can get by giving them creative control of their own mini Christmas tree.
- DIY Christmas decor - Sit down with the kids to craft DIY holiday decorations.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.