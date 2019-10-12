SEATTLE — Party planner Allison Carter demonstrates a few tried-and-true holiday activities for kids. 

  • DIY waterless snow globes - Watch the demo to learn how to make this easy and affordable craft for the holidays!
  • Hot cocoa bar - Set out different mixes and toppings to take your regular cocoa to the next level! 
  • Holiday memory book - Let the kids document their holiday memories with a disposable camera and a scrapbook.
  • Mini Christmas tree - See how creative your kids can get by giving them creative control of their own mini Christmas tree.
  • DIY Christmas decor - Sit down with the kids to craft DIY holiday decorations.

