SEATTLE — Looking for some holiday inspiration on a budget? Seattle Goodwill is here to help!

Goodwill's Katherine Boury joins us to share gift and decor ideas - including tips on how to customize your own ugly Christmas sweater (or customize it as a gift).

Sponsored by Seattle Goodwill. Segment Producer: Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.