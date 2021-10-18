Make your own customizable pumpkin decorations!

It's October and the fall vibes are coming on strong. Naturally, it's time to bring out the cute seasonal decor but it can be expensive. Why pay as much as $30 for a pumpkin decoration when you could make 20 or 30 of them for about $10?
Handyman Lawrence Huffines joined New Day NW to show us how to make our very own pumpkin decorations with concrete mix, nylons, a little water, and rubber bands.
