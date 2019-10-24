These Halloween costumes for dogs are spooktacularly cute
Adorable and adoptable dogs from the Northwest Canine Coalition show off their best do-it-yourself and off-the-shelf costumes.
Heidi Eng, Gracie Flowers, New Day Northwest
10:38 AM PDT October 24, 2019
10:38 AM PDT October 24, 2019
SEATTLE — Want to include your furry friend in the Halloween festivities this season? Time is running out! Preventive Vet Certified Dog Trainer, Cathy Madson, demonstrates some DIY costumes for dogs to help bring your vision to fruition while keeping your pup's comfort and safety top of mind.
If you're not the crafting type, our adorable and adoptable models from the Northwest Canine Coalition show off some off-the-rack options. Yes, you heard that right, Milo, Michelle, and Neko are all looking for a forever home. Are you the one?
NAME: MILO CAWTHORNE AGE/GENDER: 2 YEARS BREED: CHIHUAHUA MIX WEIGHT: 15 lbs TEMPERAMENT: SWEET, SHY, CURIOUS HOUSE TRAINING: GOOD WITH A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE CRATE TRAINING: GOOD OTHER DOGS: GOOD, HE GOES TO DOGGIE DAYCARE CATS: GOOD CHILDREN: Dog-respectful children, 8 and older ADOPTION DONATION: $400 HEALTH: MILO is neutered, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and is current on vaccines.
REQUIRES ANOTHER DOG IN THE HOME ++ NAME: MICHELLE FAIRLEY AGE/GENDER: DOB 9.6.18, Female BREED: JINDO MIX TEMPERAMENT: Playful and mischievous WEIGHT: 35 lbs HOUSE TRAINING: DOING GREAT. CRATE TRAINING: Good, she's young and trainable! OTHER DOGS: GREAT. SHE REQUIRES ANOTHER DOG IN THE HOME. CATS: Good! Continued socialization will be important!
NAME: NEKO CASE AGE/GENDER: DOB 2.1.19, Female BREED: RAT TERRIER/CHIHUAHUA TEMPERAMENT: Playful and mischievous WEIGHT: 5 lbs and growing! HOUSE TRAINING: Not yet! She is a baby so she'll need a consistent schedule with multiple opportunities daily to go outside while she works on it.