SEATTLE — Want to include your furry friend in the Halloween festivities this season? Time is running out! Preventive Vet Certified Dog Trainer, Cathy Madson, demonstrates some DIY costumes for dogs to help bring your vision to fruition while keeping your pup's comfort and safety top of mind.

Need more ideas? Preventive Vet has a ton of ideas and info on their website: Getting Your Pet Ready for Halloween. Need more DIY ideas? Check out their Favorite Fun & Safe Halloween Costumes.

Adorable and Adoptable

If you're not the crafting type, our adorable and adoptable models from the Northwest Canine Coalition show off some off-the-rack options. Yes, you heard that right, Milo, Michelle, and Neko are all looking for a forever home. Are you the one?

Adopt MILO CAWTHORNE on Petfinder NAME: MILO CAWTHORNE AGE/GENDER: 2 YEARS BREED: CHIHUAHUA MIX WEIGHT: 15 lbs TEMPERAMENT: SWEET, SHY, CURIOUS HOUSE TRAINING: GOOD WITH A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE CRATE TRAINING: GOOD OTHER DOGS: GOOD, HE GOES TO DOGGIE DAYCARE CATS: GOOD CHILDREN: Dog-respectful children, 8 and older ADOPTION DONATION: $400 HEALTH: MILO is neutered, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and is current on vaccines.

Adopt MICHELLE FAIRLEY on Petfinder REQUIRES ANOTHER DOG IN THE HOME ++ NAME: MICHELLE FAIRLEY AGE/GENDER: DOB 9.6.18, Female BREED: JINDO MIX TEMPERAMENT: Playful and mischievous WEIGHT: 35 lbs HOUSE TRAINING: DOING GREAT. CRATE TRAINING: Good, she's young and trainable! OTHER DOGS: GREAT. SHE REQUIRES ANOTHER DOG IN THE HOME. CATS: Good! Continued socialization will be important!

Adopt NEKO CASE on Petfinder NAME: NEKO CASE AGE/GENDER: DOB 2.1.19, Female BREED: RAT TERRIER/CHIHUAHUA TEMPERAMENT: Playful and mischievous WEIGHT: 5 lbs and growing! HOUSE TRAINING: Not yet! She is a baby so she'll need a consistent schedule with multiple opportunities daily to go outside while she works on it.

