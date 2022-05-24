Make your own DIY denim lab with these stylist-approved tips

New Day stylist Darcy Camden joined the show to share five ways you can elevate your jeans without breaking the bank. #newdaynw

How many jeans are too many? Research by Fashion United found that on average women own seven pairs of jeans and men own six pairs.

But the research also shows that we don't wear all the pairs we own. For some great ideas on how to re-think denim in your wardrobe, stylist Darcy Camden created a DIY denim lab!

“All my re-creations are based on real trend items," Darcy said. "The actual ones are expensive and my versions are $15 or less. I went to Goodwill and found some great denim pieces, and I went to Joann fabric for supplies, in addition to what I sourced from around my house.”

Featured tips

DIY denim shorts DIY leather + denim DIY bleach bottom denim DIY distressed denim DIY embellished denim