SEATTLE — This weekend, the Seattle Center Festál presents Diwali: Lights of India, celebrating a major cultural celebration observed in India every fall.

The festival represents the victory of light over darkness, and many households and businesses in India are brightly illuminated with lamps and candles during the celebration.

In honor of this cultural event, Latha Sambamurti joins us to share a dessert recipe for almond cashew burfi and the meaning behind Diwali.

Learn how to make Almond Cashew Burfi, a traditional Indian dessert.

Latha Sambamurti

Almond Cashew Burfi Recipe:

Almond: one cup (whole, raw with skin or with no skin)

Cashews: one cup (raw)

Sugar: one and a half cup

Powdered cardamom (two pinches)

Saffron: (one pinch)

Grind dry the almonds and cashews in the blender to a coarse consistency. Pour the sugar in a heavy bottom vessel and add half a cup of water and boil it to one string consistency.

Add cardamom and saffron. Add the powder, 1 tablespoon of ghee/clarified butter and keep stirring it non stop till it gets into the right consistency without sticking to the pot.

Remove it and pour it on ghee glazed tray and cut it with knife into Triangle burfis. Leave it till it is room temperature.

Remove it and store it. you could keep it for many days.

Event Info

Seattle Center Festál presents Diwali: Lights of India, Sat, Oct 26, 12 pm, Seattle Center - Armory Main Floor. This event is free to the public

This festival features henna tattooing, spice mixing and flower mandala making, aromatherapy oils, roti making and cupcake decorating.

The festival will also showcase a Madhubani art gallery along with a workshop for participants to create their own works of art. The Armory stage will feature performances from Sanjib Bhattacharya, an accomplished Manipuri expert, Guru, and highly-regarded choreographer.