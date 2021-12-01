Watch out for these exciting events happening at Disneyland this holiday season

We received an update from our friends at Magic Kingdom on the magical events happening this season. Travel and accommodations for New Day provided by Disney.

We're headed back to the Magic Kingdom one final time this week!

We have exciting news from our gingerbread friends, Gumdrop and Peppermint, on some of the festivities coming back after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The Disneyland Christmas Fantasy Parade occurs twice a day through January 9th.

Plus, the "Believe... in Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular is also presented on select nights. You can see the castle light up!

Make reservations and see everything that's happening on the Disneyland app.