Chatting with two skaters from Disney on Ice!

Plus we put their Disney knowledge to the test with some trivia! #newdaynw

Disney on Ice returns to the northwest with another magical show for families.

We got a chance to talk with skaters Ashley Mandapat and Morgan Johnson from "Dream Big" and put their Disney knowledge to the test.

Trivia Questions:

Contestant #1

1. What is the name of Jasmine's pet tiger? (Rajah)

2. What is the name of Elsa's younger sister in "Frozen?" (Anna)

3. In "The Incredibles," what's the name of the youngest member of the family? (Jack Jack)

4. What is the name of Andy's neighbor in Toy Story? (Sid)

Contestant #2

1. In "Alice in Wonderland," The Queen of Hearts wants her roses what color? (red)

2. Who was the first Disney princess? (Snow White)

3. Cruella de Vil is the villain in which Disney movie? ("101 Dalmations")

4. What does the crocodile swallow in Peter Pan? (a clock)

5. What does Cinderella's fairy godmother turn into a carriage? (a pumpkin)

"Dream Big" will be at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett Nov. 4-7. Purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com.