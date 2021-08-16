Disney designs come to life at MoPop

Get an up-close look at more than 70 original costumes and accessories from your favorite Disney movies. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Step inside your favorite Disney movie at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.

Walt Disney Archives presents Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume features original costumes worn by some of Disney's most iconic characters.

Snap a selfie in front of Maleficent's magnificent gown, curtsy before Prince Edward's dashing uniform, and cackle with the trio of wonderfully wicked witches from "Hocus Pocus." The exhibit includes more than 70 original items including Cinderella's iconic glass slipper and Mary Poppins' traveling coat.

The gallery is divided into three sections: "Disney Heroes," "Disney Villains," and "Spaces Between" — the latter showcasing Disney's more complex characters.

MoPOP is the first museum to show the exhibition, which premiered at 2019's D23 Expo. It runs through April 2022.