Cook up some magic in your kitchen with this Disney cookbook

"The Positively Disney Cookbook" by Kimberley Bouchard is a compilation of personal recipes from Disney celebrities that anyone can make.

There's nothing more magical than Disney. Now, you can taste the magic at home.

Author Kimberley Bouchard's "The Positively Disney Cookbook," is a compilation of personal recipes from celebrities across the Disney Kingdom.

The cookbook is no less than a labor of love. Bouchard went out and collected all these recipes from the artists, actors, and other members of Disney. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this book go to Feeding America.

Bouchard joined new Day NW to talk more about the making of this magically delicious cookbook and demonstrate Walt Disney's own favorite recipe.

Macaroni Mickey Mousse

A favorite dish of Walt Disney's from Better Homes and Gardens, February 1934 (Courtesy of Disney Historian David Lesjak)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cupful of macaroni, broken into 2-inch pieces

1 1/2 cupfuls of scalding milk

1 cupful of soft breadcrumbs

1/4 cupful of melted butter

1 pimiento, minced

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

1 tablespoon of chopped onion

1 1/2 cupfuls of grated cheese

1 teaspoon of salt

1/8 teaspoon of pepper

Dash of paprika

3 eggs, beaten

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the macaroni in 1 quart of boiling salted water, drain, cover with cold water, drain again. Pour the scalding milk over the breadcrumbs. Add the butter, pimiento, parsley, onion, grated cheese, and seasonings. Then add the beaten eggs. Now turn the macaroni into a well-greased loaf pan or casserole dish and pour the milk and cheese mixture over it. Bake 50 minutes in a slow oven (325°F). The loaf is firm enough when done to hold its shape when turned out on a platter.