Try this simple ginger scallion sauce for quick weekday dinners

"Nom Nom Paleo Let's Go!" co-author Michelle Tam joined New Day NW to share her recipe for a sauce that can go on anything from fish to eggs to rice. #newdaynw

We're all looking for weeknight dinner ideas that are healthy and delicious that don't take forever to put together. Does that seem impossible?

It isn't if the folks behind Nom Nom Paleo have anything to say about it. Their newest venture is the book, "Nom Nom Paleo Let's Go," by co-authors Michelle Tam and Henry Fong. Michelle joined New Day NW to demonstrate her Ginger Scallion Sauce recipe, which she said is great on everything from fish to white rice to eggs.

Ginger Scallion Sauce

This salty, herbaceous condiment is exponentially greater than the sum of its parts. It’s traditionally served with whole poached chicken, but growing up, I would put it on everything! This sauce is transformative, lending massive flavor to any savory dish.

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 cup finely minced scallions

3 tablespoons finely minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ cup avocado oil

Method:

Toss the scallions, ginger, salt, and white pepper in a large heat-proof bowl or 2-cup measuring cup. Stir it all together. In a small saucepan over high heat, warm the oil until it’s shimmering but not quite smoking. Add a tiny piece of scallion to test the heat of the oil. If you see lots of little bubbles, the oil’s ready. (Or just check that the oil reaches 375°F on an instant-read thermometer.) Pour the hot oil into the scallion and ginger mixture a little at a time. It’ll sizzle and boil, so be careful! Stir well and let the sauce cool to room temperature. The sauce can be refrigerated in a sealed jar for up to 2 weeks or frozen in an ice cube tray for up to 3 months.

Excerpted from "Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!" © 2022 written & photographed by Michelle Tam & Henry Fong. Reproduced by permission of Andrews McMeel Publishing. All rights reserved.