Here’s dinner tonight: A deliciously easy preserved lemon and yogurt marinated chicken

One of our favorite chefs here at New Day, Samantha Ferraro from The Little Ferraro Kitchen, is back with us in studio for the first time since 2019!
She shared a recipe with us for preserved lemon and yogurt marinated chicken.
Preserved Lemon and Yogurt Marinated Chicken
INGREDIENTS:
TOPPINGS TO SERVE:
- Crisp butter lettuce leaves
- Olives
- Fried halloumi cheese or feta
- Chopped salad
- Fresh mint leaves
- Lemon wedges
DIRECTIONS:
1. Blend yogurt, chopped garlic, preserved lemons, olive oil, spices, and mint leaves until well combined and pour over chicken and marinate for at least 20 minutes or up to 8 hours in the fridge.
2. Heat a skillet or grill pan over medium heat and drizzle a teaspoon of olive oil in the pan. Remove chicken from marinade, allowing any excess to drip off and cook chicken on first side until browned, for about 4-5 minutes. Then flip over and cook on the other side for 3-4 minutes, until there is nice charred color.
3. When done, remove from pan and let chicken rest for a few minutes. Slice chicken on a diagonal and serve with lettuce leaves and other toppings.
TO FRY HALLOUMI CHEESE:
1. If you haven't fried halloumi before, it's quite easy. Slice halloumi into 1/2 inch slices and set aside.
2. Drizzle a bit of olive oil in a skillet and place on medium high-heat. Fry halloumi for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden brown.
3. Remove from the skillet and serve with other toppings.
