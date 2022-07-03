Personal finance expert explains estate planning for digital assets

Liz Weston, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, joined New Day NW to explain digital assets and how to plan your digital estate. #newdaynw

We all have password-protected emails, social media accounts, digital subscriptions like Netflix, and pictures stored on our phones. So what happens to all of that when someone passes away?

Liz Weston, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet joined New Day NW to explain what digital assets are and how to plan them into a traditional estate.

ABOUT LIZ:

Liz Weston is an award-winning journalist and author of five books about money, including the bestselling "Your Credit Score." She has appeared on numerous national television and radio programs, including the Today show, NBC Nightly News, Dr. Phil, and All Things Considered. Her columns are carried by The Associated Press and appear in hundreds of media outlets each week. Prior to NerdWallet, she wrote for MSN, Reuters, AARP The Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times.