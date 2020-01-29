SEATTLE — Western Washington is the perfect place to live if you love oysters. When you go to your local seafood restaurant, the sheer number of oyster options can be overwhelming. Food Writer and lifelong Northwesterner Cynthia Nims gives a lesson on various kinds of oysters and how to choose which kind to eat next time you go out. We'll get to know:

Hama Hama

Willapa Bay

Olympia

Shigoku

Kumamoto

Discovery Bay

