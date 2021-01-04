x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

New Day Northwest

Did this Seattle reporter touch a severed human toe with his lips? - Two Truths And A Lie

Jackie Cunningham, Naveed Jamali, and Jim Dever and host Amity Addrisi play a round of Two Truths and a Lie! #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — How well can you hold your poker face?

That's exactly what we're looking to spot in today's game, Two Truths and A Lie! American author Naveed Jamali, longtime radio host Jackie Cunningham, KING 5 Evening host Jim Dever join Amity Addrisi to each relay three different "facts" about themselves -- except one of them isn't a fact at all, it's actually a total lie. For example:

  • Did Demi Lovato make Jackie cry?
  • Did Naveed slam a trunk on a Russian spy?
  • Did Jim touch a severed human toe with his lips?
  • Did Amity sing backup vocals on a Chicago album?

Watch the segment to uncover the truths and lies!

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.  