x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Back to business: Challenge Seattle's roadmap for a safe return (With a checklist!)

An alliance of 19 of the regions largest employers has developed a detailed plan with a two-tiered checklist to help businesses re-open successfully. #newdaynw
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getting safely back to business will require teamwork from employers and employees

SEATTLE — Getting back to "normal" is top of mind for many, and it's crucial that we do it responsibly.  Former Governor Christine Gregoire heads Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from 19 of the region's largest employers including Boeing, Alaska Airlines, Starbucks, and Microsoft. Together, they've been working to find ways to flatten the coronavirus curve and get back to business.

At the request of Challenge Seattle and the Washington Roundtable, Boston Consulting Group has provided a report and two-tiered checklists related to business planning for a safe re-opening to a “new normal” while we await a vaccine.  In order for it work, Gregoire says everyone, employers and employees alike, will need to do their part. 

RELATED: What will safe re-entry to the workplace look like? The Way Forward

RELATED: Ask our experts: Q&A on small business relief, health insurance, social distancing and a second wave - The Way Forward

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.     