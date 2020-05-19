Back to business: Challenge Seattle's roadmap for a safe return (With a checklist!)

SEATTLE — Getting back to "normal" is top of mind for many, and it's crucial that we do it responsibly. Former Governor Christine Gregoire heads Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from 19 of the region's largest employers including Boeing, Alaska Airlines, Starbucks, and Microsoft. Together, they've been working to find ways to flatten the coronavirus curve and get back to business.
At the request of Challenge Seattle and the Washington Roundtable, Boston Consulting Group has provided a report and two-tiered checklists related to business planning for a safe re-opening to a “new normal” while we await a vaccine. In order for it work, Gregoire says everyone, employers and employees alike, will need to do their part.
