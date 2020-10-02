SEATTLE — Constant dental work can become a burden for some if they are missing multiple teeth or are unhappy with their set of dentures. Smiles by Design is an implant program that offers patients radiant smiles that will last a lifetime.

In this interview, Dr. Shawn Keller of Smiles by Design in Redmond talks about the Same Day New Smile procedure with patient Gail Miller. Gail shares her story of what brought her into Dr. Keller's office and how she's regained her confidence since the procedure. Of her experience, she says, "I wanted to have something permanent, not like dentures, to live the rest of my life out in joy, not in pain. Now, I smile more than I have in 20 years."

