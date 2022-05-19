A delicious fusion: The Filipino & Hawaiian cuisine at Barkada in Edmonds

The chef-driven menu is inspired by the mom-and-pop mixed plate joints in Hawaii. Chef Brian Madayag creates magic with his pork sisig dish. #newdaynw

Close to 50 countries make up the Asian continent, which means incredible diversity when it comes to the cuisine.

This rich heritage is alive and well here in the Pacific Northwest. Barkada is a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant located in Edmonds. The first-generation Filipino Americans say they are keeping their culture alive through their delicious food.

Chef and owner Bruan Madayag joined New Day to share a recipe for Sisig Braise (braised pork belly)

Sisig Braise

5 lbs pork belly

1 qt soy sauce or tamari

1 qt orange juice

2 qt water

1 tbsp black paper

3-inch ginger knob

1 cup garlic minced

2 bay leaves

1 lemongrass stalk

Sisig sauce

1 qt soy or tamari

1 qt orange juice

1 cup lime juice

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup pineapple juice

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp chili flakes

Spicy Aioli

8 oz chili crisp

1/4 cup sambal

1/4 cup lime juice

1 gallon best foods mayo

1 tbsp salt

Start with the braise recipe. Put everything except the meat in a large stock pot and bring to a simmer. Drop in your meat. Simmer until tender about 1 hour. Remove meat from braising liquid and refrigerate overnight. The next day chop up your braised pork into small cubes. Hard sear it over medium-high heat. Deglaze with Sisig sauce and drop in onions. Once onions are just cooked but still have texture throw in your scallions and cilantro. Give it toss and plate. Finish with spicy aioli and an egg (optional).