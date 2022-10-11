A delicious and fresh scallop recipe to try at home

Chef Brian Clevenger says the key is simple ingredients like fresh herbs that will highlight the seafood. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The best seafood dishes are those that are simply cooked, not overdone, and let the seafood shine.

Brian Clevenger, owner and executive chef of General Harvest Restaurant Group, joined the show to share a sea scallop recipe that proves a point about simple, fresh, and delicious ingredients.

Seared Scallops

U-10 Scallops

Bring to room temperature 30 min prior to cooking. Pat dry with towel.

Season with salt.

Heat olive oil in sauté pan on medium-high until oil begins to smoke.

Remove from heat, add scallops.

Place back on heat and roll pan around to move oil.

Cook 2-3 minutes. Once Seared, flip over. Turn heat off.

Sit 1-2 minutes. Remove from pan.

Cauliflower

Cut 1 cup of cauliflower into small pieces.

Add to salted, boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes.

Place cauliflower into an ice bath.

Take remaining cauliflower and boil until very soft, 8-10 minutes.

Strain. Blend with 1/4 to 1/2 cup of hot cream and season.

Potatoes

Wash potatoes.

Add potatoes to vegetable stock (cold) with 1 teaspoon of whole black peppercorns and 2 bay leaves.

Bring to boil on high. Cook on medium (simmer) until a cake tester can slide through smoothly. Strain and cool.