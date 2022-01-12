Decorating for the holidays — You’ve got an expert friend at Lucky Home

From your coffee table to trees to the best gifts, Lucky Home at Gilman Village has you covered. #newdaynw

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Decorating for the holidays is always fun and festive, but if you don't know where to start, Lucky Home in Issaquah can help.

New Day visited Lucky Home and explored many of their items this season to help you get inspired.

Decorating your front porch for the holidays

Lucky Home's Denise Jensen gives Amity a few pointers on front porch decorating and producer Suzie Wiley shares her decorating hot takes.

How to layer your Christmas tree

Lucky Home's Denise Jensen shows Amity how to layer your Christmas tree so it's dripping with joy.

This sparkle tree is giving us all the feels this season!

Amity couldn’t tear herself away from the tree dripping with crystals at Lucky Home in Issaquah. Turns out it’s not hard to recreate.

One stop shopping for all your holiday gifts

Lucky You in Issaquah's Gilman Village is full of every kind of gift imaginable.