Seattle — Seattle ReCreative collects donations of used materials and redistributes them to the community. They have diverted nearly 60 tons of usable material becoming waste. They then take these materials and turn them into art, by helping youth find a creative outlet. They have served 1,252 children in their drop-in arts program and educate people on art.

We had the founder and executive director of Seattle Recreative teach us how to decorate pumpkins without the carving part.

Seattle ReCreative has two events coming up!

Fall Fabric Sale:

When - Sunday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*Early admission at 11:00 am with a $5 donation

Where - Seattle ReCreative (8408 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle 98103)

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/353175738754388/

Holiday Craftapalooza:

When - Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Suggested donation of $5

Where - Seattle ReCreative (8408 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle 98103)

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/353175738754388/

