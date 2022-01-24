Want to spend more time on what matters? Try decluttering

"Declutter Like A Mother" author Allie Casazza joined New Day NW to share how she went from being overwhelmed by motherhood to living simply. #newdaynw

This one goes out to all the moms out there. Being a mom and keeping it all together is hard. The way we talk about motherhood also matters.

When she was a young mom with four kids, Allie Casazza found herself struggling to make it through each day. She battled fatigue, depression, and general feelings of being overwhelmed.

Then she realized that the root of her problems was all the stuff that came with motherhood, the physical clutter.

After intentionally looking at what took up her space and time, she was able to simplify her house, her calendar, and her life to find greater contentment and more abundant living. Allie made national headlines when she purged her house in the middle of the night and threw away most of her kids’ toys.

The toys, clothes, books, craft projects were overwhelming.

After realizing that she was spending her time managing all the stuff in her life, instead of enjoying time with her family, she purged her house, her schedule, and her to-do list of excess clutter. She simplified everything and found space to breathe and find joy in motherhood.

Allie joined New Day NW to share her experience, insight on what she realized about simple living, and proven methods to declutter, which she explores in her new book, "Declutter Like A Mother."

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Live lighter. Live freer. Live a bigger life with less.

In "Declutter Like a Mother," Allie Casazza comes alongside you to explore:

Why decluttering calms anxiety in your heart and lessens tension in your relationships.

How to ensure your house is working for you, not against you.

Why kids thrive when they’re not overwhelmed with options.

How to make time, when you feel you don’t have time, to declutter.

Allie Casazza was tired of feeling it was her against the laundry in her home. She wondered if somewhere beneath her frantic days and the mountains of toys in the playroom she would ever find joy and peace in motherhood. Then she discovered the abundance . . . of less.

As she purged her home of excess stuff, Allie discovered a lifestyle that strengthened her marriage, saved her motherhood, and helped her develop her gifts in a way that no amount of new kitchen appliances or new organizing system ever could.

Research studies show a direct link between stress levels and the amount of physical possessions people have in their homes, and Allie has seen that truth play out in her own life and in the lives of hundreds of thousands of other moms she has mentored through her business and online courses. She proclaims:

You don’t need a home that’s perfect. You need a home that’s lighter. Discover less stress, more space. Less chaos, more peace. Less of what doesn’t matter, so you have room for what matters most of all.