SEATTLE — If you're confused about cryptocurrency or are looking to get the most out of the credit card points you earn, the updated version of the bestselling book I Will Teach You to be Rich may be the guidebook you'll need to navigate today's finances.

“So many experts come out and they tell you the same old advice: ‘don’t spend money on lattes, don’t spend money on anything – in fact go into a cave for the next 80 years and maybe you can have some money someday’,” Sethi said. “And I never wanted to live like that.”

The first version of the book was published in 2009 during the financial crisis and became a bestseller. Since then, Sethi said he has updated the book with insights he’s gained growing older, like blending finances when he got married.

The first piece of advice he shared was to set up automatic investing. “I spend less than one hour per month on my money,” he said. Instead, he said he send automated payments from his pay check to a savings account, an investing account and a guilt-free spending account.

He also cautioned against paying for a financial adviser but acknowledged that it can feel “comfortable” to have a second pair of eyes to judge financial decisions. “If you’re paying a percentage you are almost certainly being taken for a ride,” he said. If you are looking for an adviser, though, he recommended asking prospects if they are a fiduciary.

“I believe you should take control of your own money,” Sethi said.

He told readers to ask themselves what being rich means to them. Many people say being rich means freedom (or a million dollars) but don’t think about it further, he said.

“What I think has changed is people are deciding their rich life might be a little different,” he said.

