SEATTLE — Special Olympics Washington ambassador and former Seattle Seahawk Ray Roberts joined us to talk about the first annual Day of Inclusion, this Saturday, Oct 19th at Seattle Center's Fischer Pavillion.

Packed with activities, music, food and more, Day of Inclusion will spread the joy that comes from celebrating people of all abilities.

Local celebrities including Gary Payton, Jim Zorn, Chip Hanauer, Bill Krueger, Roger Levesque, Sean Locklear and Ray Roberts will partner with Special Olympics athletes and registered teams to compete in the Unified Sports Challenge. The event pairs teams of four with Special Olympics WA athletes for a series of fun competitions. Teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights by making their way through a series of fun activity stations such as Hot Shot Basketball, Soccer Darts and a giant memory game.

Activities Include:

The Young Athletes Festival and Kids Zone where children with and without intellectual disabilities can play together and learn basic sports skills.

An Inclusion Pledge Wall that invites attendees to join Special Olympics' worldwide #InclusionRevolution movement and publicly declare their commitment to promoting a more inclusive community.

A Volunteer Expo where attendees can learn more about Special Olympics Washington and year-round volunteer opportunities available throughout the state.

A Resource Fair where community organizations will provide information on support services for individuals with intellectual disabilities as well as their caregivers and families.

Law Enforcement Displays – from vehicles and bomb squad units to K9 officers – representing local law enforcement agencies involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Campaign for Special Olympics Washington.

Live entertainment, a beer garden and food from some of the Northwest's best food trucks.

Day of Inclusion is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for the Unified Sports Challenge; the registration fee for a team of four individuals is $160 and includes t-shirts and medals for each team member.

For more information and to register for the Unified Sports Challenge, visit DayofInclusion.com.

