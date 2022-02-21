5 fashion pieces that will elevate your casual style

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons showed us wardrobe pieces you can add to casual outfits for any occasion from lunches to date nights. #newdaynw

Casual outfits are great for showing off your style whether it's relaxing at home, running errands, or hanging out with friends.

What's great about casual fashion is that you can also wear these clothes when you're going out for social occasions like meeting a group of friends out for lunch or even going out for date nights.

Fashion blogger Dawn Parsons joined New Day NW to share her five favorite fashion pieces to elevate a casual look when going out.

Dawn's favorite pieces

Shirts & Tees: Now, we're not talking about the tee you got on vacation in Florida. Choose one that has a design you love or one of my favorites from Anine Bing (1, 2, 3). Add a blazer and it is instant elevation!

Blazers: Adding a third piece is an extra layer that pulls your outfit together and instantly elevates it! A third layer can be a sweater, vest, or blazer. I love a blazer as that third piece for the structure and classic look it gives. Check out these plaid and plain designs.

Shoes: Looking for something besides a sneaker? Try a Chelsea boot, a loafer, or a fun heeled sandal.

Hats: Put that beanie away and grab a chic baseball hat! Yes, you can still look put-together wearing a baseball hat, but grab one from your favorite designer (like these from Anine Bing and Gucci) or one with a minimal graphic on the front in a classic color!

Bags: Set aside your everyday bag, and grab something a little more trendy. These Kurt Geiger bags come in sizes small and large, as well as dumpling style.